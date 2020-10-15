This incredible Disco Elysium Game Boy port can also be played on PC

In celebration of Disco Elysium's first anniversary, a fan has remade the first part of the game in the style of the original Nintendo Game Boy. The port can be played for free online on desktop or mobile, but of course the best way to celebrate the occasion is by playing on an actual Game Boy, which you can do by downloading the ROM and loading it onto a flash cartridge.

Though you won't be able to play through the entire game, the unofficial Game Boy port does let you choose an Archetype and run through an abridged, unvoiced version of the opening sequence and gameplay section, complete with slightly shortened dialogue, adapted dice-rolling mechanics, and intuitive arrow key controls. It might make you want to go back and play Disco Elysium again, but is that really such a bad thing? After all, we ranked it among the best games of 2019 .

Developed by Colin Brannan with GB Studio , the original art design here is astounding, making one of the most highly acclaimed games of last year feel like something that came from the early '90s. It's also a testament to ZA/UM's 2019 indie darling that it's still a highly-compelling, creative experience when adapted to the confines of the original Game Boy hardware. Actually, in some ways, playing on an 8-bit black and green screen really sells the bleary, disorienting hangover you're suffering at the start of the game.