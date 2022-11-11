This handy God of War Ragnarok setting gives you more time to solve puzzles

God of War Ragnarok has an accessibility feature that gives you more time to solve puzzles if you're finding Atreus and Mimir's impatience grating.

GamesRadar+, as well as many other outlets and the majority of players, are absolutely loving God of War Ragnarok, but you could make the case that the default settings don't give you enough time to piece together the game's many puzzles before backseat-gamer Atreus (and sometimes, Mimir) arrogantly butts in and tells you what to do. If you occasionally struggle with puzzles, it can be annoying and demeaning, but if you, like me, often run the clock out on puzzles, the hints will be a constant irritation throughout the campaign.

Thankfully, there's an option hidden among God of War Ragnarok's impressive range of accessibility features that lets you extend the time it takes for Atreus or Mimir to step in and give you a hint. All you have to do is head to Settings - Accessibility - Puzzle Timing and change it to either Extended or Extended Plus.

PSA for those playing #GodofWarRagnarok There’s a setting in accessibility to give you more time trying to solve a puzzle before a companion screams the answer at you.Highly recommend switching it to Extended+. pic.twitter.com/EFda9MpHjtNovember 11, 2022 See more

The menu says the option "gives you more time to complete puzzles in the environment" by either "slowing down puzzles objects or extending the allotted time window for solving the puzzles." That means that, in addition to letting you solve puzzles at your own pace, the game will also slow down the actual mechanics of puzzles to make things a little easier. I know for me personally, the less time there is between solving puzzles and chopping up goons with my Leviathan Axe like they're kindling, the better, so this is welcome news to me.

Here are some more essential God of War Ragnarok tips to know about before jumping in.

