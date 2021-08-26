This gaming laptop deal sees an MSI RTX 3060 powerhouse fall to just $949

If you've found yourself chasing RTX stock and watching those prices inflate over the last year, you'll want to take a look at this MSI GF65 gaming laptop deal from Best Buy. For $949.99 (was $1,100), you'll get an RTX 3060 GPU with 512GB of SSD storage. That's excellent value, especially considering the desktop card recently hit $1,000 by itself on the resale market (thanks, scalpers). It's also one of the best prices we've seen for an RTX 3060 laptop too.

As with many cheaper contenders vying to be the best gaming laptop, you are making a few sacrifices to pick up such a powerful GPU. That i5-10500H processor may be the biggest pill to swallow - but at least it's still a 10th-gen chip. An older CPU running with 8GB RAM won't draw premium performance from your GPU in faster competitive titles or the most graphically demanding games, but the laptop will run games at 1080p beautifully in an everyday setting.

Plus, you're getting an excellent 144Hz display built in here which will certainly give the RTX 3060 room to breathe. That 512GB of SSD storage is a surprise, too, given that we usually see cheaper builds running expensive cards cutting corners when it comes to storage.

Combining an RTX 3060 GPU with a 512GB SSD and 144Hz display, there's plenty of value in this MSI GF65 gaming laptop deal. You are sacrificing a little processing power with the i5-10500H CPU and only 8GB of RAM, but picking up this card for under $1,000 is a great deal. Plus, you're getting a free month of Game Pass Ultimate here too.

RTX cards are still nearly impossible to get your hands on, but many have found a workaround to the current GPU shortage; picking up a gaming laptop. Laptops and pre-built PCs seem to be the only ways to play with Nvidia's latest cards without breaking the bank on a single component.

If you're still on the hunt, though, we're showing you where to buy RTX 3060, tracking all the latest drops and shuffles. Plus, you'll find a range of the best gaming PCs are also offering RTX cards as well. We're also rounding up plenty more cheap gaming laptop deals.