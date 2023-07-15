This $15 cyberpunk game bundle has genre greats and 4 of the coolest first-person games ever

Humble Bundle's offering a value-packed cyberpunk game bundle for a few more weeks, and it's worth it for the slick first-person games alone.

You've got to pay at least $15 to get all the games, but as always, you can choose to donate more. For this bundle, those charities are buildOn , which works to established schools in impoverished or developing areas and countries, and Covenant House , which tackles youth homelessness as well as related challenges and resources. At the time of writing, the bundle has raised $16,529 for charity according to Humble.

This cyberpunk game bundle technically comes with eight games, though one of them, Ghostrunner's Project Hel, is a short but fun boss rush-style add-on. The remaining seven are almost universally praised, and I'd argue a few of them are standouts for the cyberpunk genre altogether. Here's the full lineup:

Anno: Mutationem - A 2.5D beat-'em-up RPG with a memorable female lead and interactive world.

Observer: System Redux - The definitive edition of an excellent investigative horror game that goes all-in on mind hacking.

Ghostrunner - A first-person parkour playground with melee-focused combat so fast and brutal it competes with the likes of Doom Eternal.

Severed Steel - Another first-person game with incredible movement, this time with a bunch of guns and more destructive levels.

Cloudpunk - A decidedly more mellow open-world courier sim that puts more of a focus on taking in the sights and sounds of an incredible metropolis.

Voltage High Society - Perhaps the most experimental first-person game on this list. Picture a retro, Metroidvania-lite FPS featuring mechanical monsters and inventive weapons.

Gungrave G.O.R.E - A third-person action game with a medley of ridiculous guns that put it roughly in the neighborhood of the likes of Bulletstorm.