This $15 cyberpunk game bundle has genre greats and 4 of the coolest first-person games ever

Humble Bundle's offering a value-packed cyberpunk game bundle for a few more weeks, and it's worth it for the slick first-person games alone.
You've got to pay at least $15 to get all the games, but as always, you can choose to donate more. For this bundle, those charities are buildOn, which works to established schools in impoverished or developing areas and countries, and Covenant House, which tackles youth homelessness as well as related challenges and resources. At the time of writing, the bundle has raised $16,529 for charity according to Humble.
This cyberpunk game bundle technically comes with eight games, though one of them, Ghostrunner's Project Hel, is a short but fun boss rush-style add-on. The remaining seven are almost universally praised, and I'd argue a few of them are standouts for the cyberpunk genre altogether. Here's the full lineup:
- Anno: Mutationem - A 2.5D beat-'em-up RPG with a memorable female lead and interactive world.
- Observer: System Redux - The definitive edition of an excellent investigative horror game that goes all-in on mind hacking.
- Ghostrunner - A first-person parkour playground with melee-focused combat so fast and brutal it competes with the likes of Doom Eternal.
- Severed Steel - Another first-person game with incredible movement, this time with a bunch of guns and more destructive levels.
- Cloudpunk - A decidedly more mellow open-world courier sim that puts more of a focus on taking in the sights and sounds of an incredible metropolis.
- Voltage High Society - Perhaps the most experimental first-person game on this list. Picture a retro, Metroidvania-lite FPS featuring mechanical monsters and inventive weapons.
- Gungrave G.O.R.E - A third-person action game with a medley of ridiculous guns that put it roughly in the neighborhood of the likes of Bulletstorm.
Many of these are on our list of the best cyberpunk games you can play, and there's plenty more for you to check out too.