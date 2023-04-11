This Dead Space Demake is the PS1 throwback I didn't know I wanted

Dead Space has been given the Demake treatment, and it looks wonderfully nostalgic.

First, there was Dead Space in 2008, followed by Dead Space in 2023, and now Dead Space from 1998. Creator Brumley53 on Itch.io (opens in new tab) has recreated Visceral's iconic horror game in a pixelated demake, sending Dead Space back to the days of the PlayStation for some necromorph limb-shredding.

"Thanks for waiting! I've been working on this for a lot longer than I planned, and the end product is probably shorter than you expect, but I hope you have fun playing it," the creator writes on the storefront. "This project was mostly a way for me to learn Unreal and the PS1 aesthetic, so look forward to what I'll be putting together in the future."

The Dead Space Demake has accurate limb dismemberment for its horrific necromorphs, just like you'd expect from Visceral's original game and EA Motive's grand remake. There's even the option to change to the 'alt-fire' mode of the Plasma Cutter to sever limbs along a horizontal line.

Horror fans love the latest Demake, with one writing in the comments section, "It's delightful! It's sad that it's not possible to play it on the original PlayStation 1. I would have loved to buy a disc of this game." Another adds, "this was freaking amazing; I really enjoyed Dead Space Demake."

Demakes are all the rage nowadays, if you haven't already heard. The last few months have seen a faithful God of War demake, a Stray demake, and, of course, the famed Bloodborne demake, which is one of the more notable early entries. There's a weirdly huge market out there for modern games twisted and transformed into a beloved pixelated retro-inspired adventure, and we're here for it.

Here's why Dead Space is the perfect remake from EA Motive.