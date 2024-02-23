This cozy farming sim answers an important question: What if Stardew Valley was set on the high seas?

This cozy farming sim answers the question: What if Stardew Valley was set on the high seas?

Solo developer YawningDad is currently working on Dreaming Isles, a farming life sim with some high-seas adventure thrown in. Similar to ConcernedApe's Stardew Valley, this upcoming sim will have players starting a new life on a farm. The only difference is that instead of being set in Pelican Town, players will be starting over after being shipwrecked on a mysterious island.

In Dreaming Isles, you'll grow crops, craft ammo, and even restore a ship so that you can explore beyond the island. As you attempt to fit in with the locals, you'll have to help feed the islanders, forge relationships with them, and maybe even find some romances along the way. If this isn't exciting enough, you'll also get the chance to engage in some pirate-related activities.

Dreaming Isles has a new trailer in prep for the February Next Fest! #TrailerTuesday pic.twitter.com/9g0yg2SCi6November 21, 2023 See more

Although Stardew Valley is an easy game to compare this to, Dreaming Isles actually takes influence from The Legend of Zelda, as it has players taking out enemies with swords and even learning some sorcery. For Sea of Thieves fans, you'll be pleased to know that this life sim will let you fire canon balls at neighboring ships, and even sail around the ocean finding new parts of the island to uncover.

Dreaming Isles is set to release on PC sometime this year. You can wishlist and play its demo over on Steam, as well as follow its developer on Twitter to keep up to date with the project.

