This cozy capybara-themed simulation game has overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam and we can see why

Adorable sim Capybara Spa now has several overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam, and we can totally see why.

Initially released earlier this year, Capybara Spa’s developer Cozy Bee Games recently celebrated a milestone as the game now has over 500 overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam. If you didn’t know, Capybara Spa does exactly what you’d expect and sees players managing their own spa specifically for the large South American rodent.

Technically a cavy - the same family as guinea pigs (guinea bigs, if you will) - capybaras love nothing more than a hot soak in a bath full of fruit. And so, Cozy Bee Games took this and made it into its own adorable management sim. The aim of the game is to build and maintain a mountainside spa by gardening, harvesting fruit, crafting soap, and just generally keeping your four-legged guests happy by supplying whatever they need during their stay.

Capybara Spa is now available!! 🐹🌿Build your own capybara spa in this relaxing point and click simulation game!❤️ Pamper capybaras🍊 Grow fruits & flowers🌳 Design a mountain spa Get it on #Steam with a 15% launch discount!✨ https://t.co/mT5YoQsdrd#UE4 #gamedev #cute pic.twitter.com/dMuDwoTGv9March 14, 2022 See more

Cozy Bee Games founder Éloïse shared the good news on Twitter (opens in new tab) this week explaining that the point and click sim "is my first game to get 'Overwhelmingly Positive' reviews on Steam" before thanking all of the fans who have played the game so far. According to the game's Steam page (opens in new tab), it isn't just capybara that players will have to cater to as the more you improve your spa, the more animals will start appearing at your spa, including frogs, turtles, otters, and even ducks.

If Capybara Spa isn't enough cuteness for you, Cozy Bee Games is also responsible for several other cozy games on Steam, including Lemon Cake (opens in new tab), which sees players restore and maintain a rundown bakery, Bunny Park (opens in new tab), which like Capybara Spa sees players take care of a bunch of adorable rabbits, and the upcoming game The Ranch of Rivershine (opens in new tab), which looks just as wholesome as all of the other games by the studio.