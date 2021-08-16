This classic Metal Gear 2 trailer has never looked better thanks to a 4K upscaling

The Metal Gear Solid 2 trailer from E3 2000 has recently received a 4K upgrade thanks to deep learning AI technology.

Originally running on the PS2, the team at Digital Foundry has upgraded the trailer so that it now runs in 4K, which gives the Metal Gear Solid 2 footage a much-needed update. As explained in the video, the trailer has been enhanced with the use of deep learning AI technology known as Topaz Video Enhanced AI.

The trailer in question was first shown at E3 2000 and since YouTube wasn’t quite the video streaming powerhouse it is today, copies of the trailer were instead released by the game’s developer, Konami, on DVD in limited quantities exclusively in Japan. Digital Foundry luckily has a copy of the DVD which was used to create the upscaled video featured below.

The upscaled footage does look remarkably better, with every asset in the game’s trailer now featuring sharper edges and more accentuated details. The text featured in the video also gains more clarity as well as the element effects (such as rain and lightning) which appear much more crisp when rendered in 4K. Probably most notably though, the fog effect which cloaked the original trailer has more or less gone in the new version.

It’s interesting to see how easily older games like Metal Gear Solid 2 can be remastered up to today’s standards. In fact, there are rumours that a Metal Gear Solid remake is actually in the works, or at least being considered, according to Solid Snake’s voice actor David Hayter who has recently stated that a remake "could really be happening."