This cat-collecting VR game is going viral, so now I'm tempted to pick up a headset just to play the best version of my favorite mobile game

I didn't expect this cat-collecting VR game to be one of the most exciting games of 2023 but here I am wishing I had a VR headset to play it.

Developer Hit-Point Co, who you may know from the mobile game Neko Atsume, has taken its pet simulation game to the next level and turned it into a VR title. In the original game, players needed to create a welcoming space for local cats to hang out, offering everything from places to lounge, toys to play with, and food to snack on throughout the day.

In Neko Atsume VR, things are mostly the same except now the cats are in your real-life home. To make things even better, you can now properly interact with the cats by petting them, playing with them, and even picking them up, which has resulted in a lot of amazing Twitter content . It's perfect for those unable to have real cats in the house, or who just want the fun of owning a pet without any of the real commitment.

I got drunk last night and someone got my mood all sour, so I dropped $20 on virtual cats to feel betterDidn't regret it pic.twitter.com/4SYe8sYwHkDecember 16, 2023 See more

WHEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/wFg7GwmPz0December 16, 2023 See more

this game is amazing pic.twitter.com/WYoSj2unFXDecember 17, 2023 See more

There's been a lot of VR content over the years that I've missed out on due to not having any kind of headset (including Psychonauts and the Rhombus of Ruin and the Kingdom Hearts VR Experience) but nothing has got me thinking more about picking one up than Neko Atsume. Despite the fact I know plenty of real-life cats I could interact with.

This is just one of the adorable pet simulation games I've been excited about this year. Just a few months ago, I also discovered a game exactly like Neko Atsume - but this time with dogs. Just like in the cat collecting sim, in Inu no Oyakume you're tasked with creating a home for stray dogs. These dogs are a little more loyal than the cats though, and will fight monsters on behalf of the player, what good bois.

Neko Atsume VR is available now and is compatible with Meta Quest and PS VR headsets.