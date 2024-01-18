This Baldur's Gate 3 player's attempt to play Honour Mode with "actual honor" fell just 19HP short of defeating the final boss

A Baldur's Gate 3 player, who was determined to beat Honour Mode in the most honorable way, ends up failing on the final boss that only had 19 HP left.

Streamer and RPG fan WolfheartFPS has shared the heartbreaking outcome of their latest Honour Mode run in Baldur's Gate 3. Right at the start of the video, WolfheartFPS explains that they wanted to play the mode with "actual honor," at least what they deem as honorable.

What this means is that they weren't allowed to exit the game if they died, do any research on the upcoming bosses and their new legendary actions, or apply any helpful mods during this run. They also didn't allow themselves to look to their Twitch chat for tips and had to make sure to never leave any party members at the camp so that it was all or nothing.

Lastly, WolfheartFPS forced themselves to do "most, if not all" of the optional boss fights in Baldur's Gate 3.

At the start of the run, the streamer was feeling optimistic, explaining that Act 1 didn't feel "too bad" considering the stress of the mode. Things felt so easy in fact, WolfheartFPS says: "It felt more so like I was just playing on Tactician." After struggling with the Spider Queen and killing, then reviving and befriending, Bulette in the Underdark, the streamer managed to take out all of the remaining bosses in Act 1 without much stress.

In Act 2, WolfheartFPS says they also didn't feel many "true scares" so proceeded to push through the chapter and complete all of the boss fights available. As you'd expect, things started to heat up a little in Act 3, where the streamer says they experienced the "biggest scare of the whole run" when fighting Ansur. The rest of the act apparently "wasn't too bad," so they took on all of the bosses except Raphael to see a new ending.

This brings us to the final boss, The Netherbrain. To feel the true heartbreak that WolfheartFPS felt, we suggest watching at least the ending of the video above. To summarise, the Baldur's Gate 3 player managed to get past the dragon and open the portal, but then sadly, lost Lae'zel with only 19 HP left on the boss. Despite thinking they were on the home stretch, it was suddenly all over.

WolfheartFPS learned the hard way that sending a companion into a Haste Spores cloud, when you only have one round left of a speed active potion, is a "really, really, really" bad idea. The streamer was so close but thankfully isn't ready to give up just yet - telling a viewer on Twitter that they'll "probably only play on honor mode from here on out" so expect more attempts in the future.