This Baldur's Gate 3 mod makes the RPG's most useful spell even more powerful and way less annoying

If you're playing Baldur's Gate 3, you are probably constantly having Shadowheart recast Guidance to give yourself a bonus in various skill checks during cutscenes. One mod for the game is already aiming to streamline that process.

Guidance is a simple skill that adds a 1d4 bonus to any single ability check in the game. It's a Cleric cantrip, so you've got ready access to it at all times if you keep Shadowheart in your party, and Baldur's Gate 3 is kind enough to let you quickly cast it before you need to make, say, a persuasion or perception check in a cutscene. But even if it's just a couple of clicks, it's a minor annoyance to keep recasting it every time, especially when it leaves your character cloaked with an overwhelming bit of VFX for several rounds afterward.

That's where Ultimate Guidance - Shadowheart's Supreme Boon, available on Nexus Mods, comes in. The mod can alter the spell in a variety of ways, but in its base form, it turns Guidance into a long range, no concentration, unlimited duration spell - with the option to turn off the VFX, too. That's a terrific quality-of-life upgrade, but it also makes the spell a bit more viable in combat, especially as a way to boost some of your spellcasting abilities.

If you want to properly break the game, there's also Ultimate Guidance Supreme, which has all of the above features and doubles the 1d4 bonus to 2d4. As modder Mharius says, it's "certainly unbalanced!" But hey, D&D has always been about house rules, and Baldur's Gate 3 mods are already breaking rules to the extreme.

No, the game industry isn't suing Baldur's Gate 3 for being too good.