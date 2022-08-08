This Asus TUF Dash gaming laptop deal is at its lowest ever price this week

The latest Asus TUF Dash 15 is taking pride of place in Amazon's gaming laptop deals this week, with the 2022 model hitting a record low price. You'll find the RTX 3060 machine at just $1,069.99 today (opens in new tab) - that's $230 off the previous $1,299.99 price.

What's more, we've actually seen this rig as high as $1,499.99 at launch, so that 18% discount isn't exactly telling the full story here. Regardless, it's rare to find gaming laptop deals offering such low prices on rigs with Intel's 12th generation Alder Lake processors and DDR5 RAM under the hood. Asus TUF laptops are already well-priced anyway - in fact, the previous generation still sits on our guide to the best gaming laptops on the market thanks to their sheer value. Finding one on sale for its best ever rate makes for a particularly good day.

We've never seen gaming laptop deals dropping this configuration past $1,250 in the past, with previous sales generally planting between $1,269 and $1,299. That means you're saving an additional $180 over everyday discounts right now.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more cheap gaming laptops from a range of brands further down the page.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash 15 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,299.99 $1,069.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $230 - Packing a 12th generation i7-12650H processor and 16GB DDR5 RAM, this is a cutting-edge machine. Not only are you getting those latest and greatest components, but there's also an RTX 3060 GPU under the hood here too. That's excellent value at just $1,069.99, especially considering we've never seen those prices dip below $1,250 before.



More of today's best gaming laptop deals

You'll find plenty more discounts on gaming laptops just below, whether you're after something super budget-oriented, or you're looking to save on Alienware laptops or Razer laptops instead.

If you're after something a little cheaper, take a look at our guide to this week's best RTX 3050 laptop deals. We're also keeping you abreast of all the latest RTX 3060 laptop deals on the market as well. However, if you're after a more premium rig, check out the cheapest Alienware laptop deals available.