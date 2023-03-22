This anime dating sim will calculate your real-life tax returns

The year is 2023 and you can prepare your Federal tax returns with the help of an anime girl assistant.

This is all thanks to (or the fault of) MSCHF Product Studios Inc, who have announced Tax Heaven 3000, their brand new visual novel dating sim. The twist here is that instead of a straightforward romance with a charming anime woman, called Iris, you're instead preparing your 2022 US Federal tax returns with her help.

Ok, video games have peaked.There's a visual novel coming out that supposedly actually prepares your 2022 US federal tax return through romancing an anime girl.I.... man, this is a lot. https://t.co/TR3XMMruYM pic.twitter.com/am2gk9IoduMarch 22, 2023 See more

"Romance Iris, a cheerful and easygoing girl who is oddly interested in your personal finances," Tax Heaven 3000's Steam (opens in new tab) store page listing reveals. "Maximize your deductions, and charm your way into her heart!" Because nothing says "I love you" quite like filing tax returns together.

In fact, Tax Heaven 3000 will thankfully be available next week on March 31, with plenty of time left to go until personal tax returns need to be filed away and sorted in April. "Suitable for single filers without dependents," the game's description reads, brutally singling out its target audience with laser precision.

There's been a sort of, well, backlash against the Tax Heaven 3000 online. Well, perhaps "backlash" is a bit of a strong sentiment, but there are definitely those out there that strongly advise against giving an anime woman your social security number, no matter how charming she may be.

Look, whether you want to hand your tax information and personal earning statistics over to Iris (yes, that's an IRS pun), we leave entirely in your capable hands, dear reader. We can't say we didn't warn you if things go a bit pear-shaped, though.

