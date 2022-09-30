This ambitious space MMO looks like multiplayer Starfield

With a near endless universe to explore and a wealth of options in terms of character creation and shipbuilding, Starfield has pretty much everything a space enthusiast and RPG fan could want. Everything, that is, except the ability to explore those vast surroundings with a buddy by your side. But those keen for some multiplayer space action can rejoice as Earth From Another Sun looks set to fill that void.

This MMOFPS lets you play through the whole game with up to three companions as you fight to conquer the galaxy with your very own space army. The developer is promising shootouts of epic proportions with up to 1,000 individual units on the battlefield. Its latest trailer, which you can check out below, shows some epic space battles in action and a visual style reminiscent of Halo, but with the colour setting seriously dialled up.

One potential drawback to this ambitious space-themed MMO is that it uses blockchain technology which hasn’t been known to produce the best virtual experiences. But hey, we’re sure to get a decent blockchain-based game sooner or later, right? If you’re keen to try Earth From Another Sun out for yourself, you can do so right now, as there’s currently a demo available on Steam (opens in new tab). Another demo, which includes numerous cosmetic bonuses, will be available as part of Steam Next Fest, which takes place October 3-10. A full release is planned for 2023 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

