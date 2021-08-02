These powerful Lenovo Yoga laptop deals can offer a flexible work-life balance

Best Buy is currently running a sale on Lenovo brand laptops, where you can save up to $400 on the high-end Yoga line of 2-in-1 ultrabooks for a limited time only.
Equipped with either an i5 or i7 11th-generation Evo chipset, and fuelled by Intel Iris Xe graphics, these flexible computers will do more than bend over backward to meet your workload; especially given the fact that they feature touchscreen functionality for added versatility.
What's more, the dedicated memory in these machines ensures that they're more than capable to run RAM-crunching processes - so you people with lots of Google Chrome tabs open rejoice.
Keep in mind, if you've been on the hunt for the best gaming laptops then you may need to look elsewhere, but if you're all about enterprising and maximising your workflow for a great price, these are all extremely capable computers.
