These powerful Lenovo Yoga laptop deals can offer a flexible work-life balance

Best Buy is currently running a sale on Lenovo brand laptops, where you can save up to $400 on the high-end Yoga line of 2-in-1 ultrabooks for a limited time only.

Equipped with either an i5 or i7 11th-generation Evo chipset, and fuelled by Intel Iris Xe graphics, these flexible computers will do more than bend over backward to meet your workload; especially given the fact that they feature touchscreen functionality for added versatility.

What's more, the dedicated memory in these machines ensures that they're more than capable to run RAM-crunching processes - so you people with lots of Google Chrome tabs open rejoice.

Keep in mind, if you've been on the hunt for the best gaming laptops then you may need to look elsewhere, but if you're all about enterprising and maximising your workflow for a great price, these are all extremely capable computers.

If you're eager for the best deal on some portable powerhouses, our roundup on some great cheap gaming laptop deals is sure to satisfy.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 | $850 Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 | $850 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $200. At this price point, the best feature of the Yoga 7i is its 16-hour battery life and respectable specs, ensuring that it will last the entire day in the office and beyond; ideal for those who are in and out of meetings often. Features: Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen.

View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 | $1,129 Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 | $1,129 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $130. If you need a little more pep in your step, then the bump up in storage space, faster processor, and more dedicated RAM on offer here are sure to be enough to steamroll through any office task that comes your way. Features: Intel Core i7-1165G7 Evo Platform, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen. View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 | $1,750 Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 | $1,750 $1,349.99 at Best Buy

Save $400. This is the kind of laptop you get when you need some serious firepower to work with on a daily basis. The highlight has to be the 14-inch 4K HDR-enabled touchscreen, so everything from number-crunching to graphics design and video playback is going to look astounding and run just as well. Features: Intel Core i7-1185G7 Evo Platform, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch 4K HDR touchscreen. View Deal

