These Pikachu, Mario, and Link Gamecube-style Switch controllers are adorable

Nothing's more popular right now than Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Switch, so it's the perfect time for PDP to launch a line of wired fight pads styled after some of Nintendo's most recognizable characters. These themed Pro Controllers come in Pikachu, Mario, and Link flavors (all $24.99 at Amazon), each colored appropriately and with a big centered logo calling out each franchise: Pikachu himself, Link's shield, and Mario's iconic M. And these aren't just hollow plastic cash-ins on a big moment - I got to play with the Mario version and the controller feels sturdy and handles really well, recalling the Gamecube without some of the Gamecube's more annoying 'nuances.'

By default the controllers are configured with the Gamecube's classic yellow c-stick, but if that irritates your sensibilities you can pluck it off and replace with the included, proper second analog stick. The buttons feel nice and responsive and the grips fit comfortably into your hands, just the thing for Smashing long into the night.

If you're not picking one up for yourself, these would also make a really fantastic gift for anyone in your life that loves Nintendo stuff, Smash, or really anyone who owns a Switch. Unlike some fight pads, these are fully featured Pro Controllers, so they'll work just as well in any other Switch title.

