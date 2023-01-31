The Witcher will reportedly continue until at least season 5

The Witcher season 3 may only be arriving later this summer, but a new report suggests planning is already underway for more. In late 2022, The Witcher season 4 was announced with the unexpected news that Henry Cavill will be replaced as Geralt of Rivia by Liam Hemsworth.

While Netflix has not confirmed the show’s future beyond this, Redanian Intelligence (opens in new tab) has suggested plans are underway for season 5 as well. Per the publication’s sources, the creators are still going ahead with plans to film seasons 4 and 5 back-to-back.

However, the caveat is that these may not be coming for a while. The Witcher season 4 is still only in early development, and writing is expected to take longer than half of 2023.

In the meantime, The Witcher season 3 is currently set for a summer 2023 release date on Netflix. Not much has been revealed yet about the direction of the show but Jaskier star Joey Batey told GamesRadar+ a little bit about what we can expect from his character.

"For me when I first read the scripts, they were the best scripts that I think we've done so far," he said while promoting spin-off The Witcher: Blood Origin. "There are some things from the books that I think fans are going to really, really enjoy. And some really lovely key moments that are very epic. And Jaskier also gets a little bit of a love interest – maybe more than one."

The third season is expected to primarily adapt Andrzej Sapkowski’s books 'Time of Contempt' and 'Blood of Elves'.

For what else is heading to the small screen, here’s our round-up of all of the new TV shows on the way in 2023.