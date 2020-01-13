The Witcher Netflix series is now a lot less confusing thanks to this map and full timeline

The Witcher Netflix series covers a lot of ground in its opening season. The first eight episodes not only jump back and forth across The Continent, but also span several decades. You need a literal map and timeline to make sense of it all. As luck would have it, that’s what has just been released officially for the very first time – making The Witcher season 1 a far less mind-melting experience.

Head on over to the official Witcher Netflix site for your taste of the cure to what ails your timeline-shaped ills. It’s a far more comprehensive graphic than the one released by Netflix on Twitter last week.

It’s a whizz to whip through on mobile, too, meaning you’re effortlessly able to track the journeys of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer from 1160 (The Witcher’s year of birth) to when Geralt and Ciri meet in 1263 and everywhere from Sodden to Cintra. Yep, Geralt is 103. No wonder he’s perpetually Had Enough of This Shit.

There’s even a possible tease for The Witcher season 2 found at the very end of the interactive graphic. Scroll right through and the map fizzles away. You’re left with the words: 'Va’essr deireadh aep eigan, va’esse eigh faidh’ar.' If you haven’t brushed up on your Elder language in a while, that roughly translates to, 'Something ends, something begins.' No spoilers here, but if you know your Witcher books, that concerns Ciri and a larger threat looming down the line.

So, whether you’re aching to watch The Witcher Netflix series again and need a companion that’s slightly more useful than Jaskier, or you’ve just finished season 1 and want the full lowdown on everything that happened in chronological order, just fire up the complete Witcher timeline. Let’s hope Netflix tossed several coins to whoever designed it.

Here's another incredibly useful timeline: a list of all the new TV shows out in 2020