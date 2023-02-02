The Witcher 3 should run better on PS5 and Xbox Series X thanks to a new patch

The Witcher 3's new-gen version has a new patch across all platforms, increasing stability and performance.

Earlier today on February 2, patch 4.01 went live for The Witcher across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. While the new update is primarily aimed at improving stability and remedying performance issues across all platforms, it also brings a litany of bug fixes with it.

Six total quests have had their related bugs fixed, including the Battle Preparations quest at the end of The Witcher 3, whereby the player wouldn't be able interact with Avallac'h. There's also an increase to health and the damage dealt by anyone controlled by Geralt's Axii Sign.

There's also "various small fixes to quests and cutscenes" throughout the new-gen version of The Witcher 3 in the patch. There are actually even more granular changes than these admittedly-small fixes, but CD Projekt's website (opens in new tab) containing the full patch list isn't detailing these.

The Witcher 3's new-gen version hasn't seen many patches since it launched late last year in 2022, but that's down to the positive state it launched in. Late last year, The Witcher 3 fixed its toxicity issues, and for once we're not referencing gamers - Geralt's toxicity system wasn't working as intended to govern his potion threshold.

Earlier this week, it was revealed via a job listing that a co-op Witcher game is in development at a CD Projekt-owned studio. Our next venture into the world of The Witcher could feature co-op and PvE elements, if this new job listing is anything to go by.

Elsewhere, The Witcher 4 quietly rumbles on in development, with little news to go on about the new title so far.