The whole Marvel Universe thinks Daredevil just committed a heinous murder

Daredevil #5 upped the ante in the story of Matt Murdock and Elektra's quest to end the Hand, introducing the idea that the evil ninja cabal has replaced numerous world leaders with zombie infiltrators using their dark magic rituals.

Now, in December 7's Daredevil #6 from writer Chip Zdarsky, artists Rafael de Latorre and Matthew Wilson, and letterer Clayton Cowles, the extent of the Hand's scheme is revealed with potentially disastrous results for the Daredevils.

Spoilers ahead for Daredevil #7

As Matt Murdock struggles to connect with the villains he broke out of the Myrmidon prison last issue (who are now identified as Stegron, Bullet, Wrecker, Speed Demon, Stilt-Man, Fancy Dan, and Agony), Elektra ventures out on a field mission, breaking into the White House to investigate whether the Marvel Universe's President of the United States has been replaced by a Hand zombie.

We'll go ahead and break the news: he absolutely has. And much worse, he's got a whole army of Hand ninjas ready to come to his aid against the infiltrating Daredevil. And even worse, Iron Man also shows up after the Avengers declared their intent to capture both Elektra and Matt Murdock after Daredevil #5's big prison break.

With Elektra caught sneaking into the White House, Iron Man first tries to question her, but he's quickly subdued by the Hand, who stab him with a special sword that penetrates his armor to protect the secret of the zombie president.

But things quickly escalate - and as the zombie president confirms to Elektra that he is in fact an undead minion of the Hand, he steps off the roof of the building, falling to his "death." Elektra jumps after him, too late to save him, but just in time to make it look a lot like she pushed the president to his death in front of numerous onlookers who photograph and video the scene.

In response, Frank Castle decides it's finally time to mobilize the Hand (of whom he is now the leader) to finally take down Matt Murdock and Elektra.

The story continues in January 11's Daredevil #7.

Frank Castle is one of the best Daredevil villains of all time.