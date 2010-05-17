The Week In Sci-Fi

Your weekly SF calendar – including the last-ever Ashes To Ashes

MONDAY 17 MAY

True Blood ’s only just finished on FX, and now you can buy the second season on DVD and Blu-ray. Not your bag? Why not check out Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise doing Philip K Dick as Minority Report makes its hi-def debut.

’s only just finished on FX, and now you can buy the second season on DVD and Blu-ray. Not your bag? Why not check out Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise doing Philip K Dick as makes its hi-def debut. FlashForward continues on Five at 9pm (enjoy it while you can!), while CBBC's futuristic gameshow Mission: 2110 is on CBBC at 5.45pm.

TUESDAY 18 MAY

Loads of SF TV tonight, with Stargate Universe on Sky 1 at 8pm, The Vampire Diaries on ITV2 at 9pm, Fringe on Sky1 at 10pm, and V on Syfy at 10pm.

WEDNESDAY 19 MAY

See what the Winchester brothers are up to as Supernatural continues on Living at 9pm.

THURSDAY 20 MAY

Legend Of The Seeker continues on Syfy at 8pm. It's followed at 10pm by a double bill of the woeful Painkiller Jane . Warehouse 13 is on Virgin 1 at 9pm.

continues on Syfy at 8pm. It's followed at 10pm by a double bill of the woeful . is on Virgin 1 at 9pm. FlashForward creator Robert J Sawyer asks you to Watch , Scarlett Thomas invites you to Our Tragic Universe , and John Meaney has a nasty case of Absorption . The connection? They’re all in bookshops today.

, Scarlett Thomas invites you to , and John Meaney has a nasty case of . The connection? They’re all in bookshops today. Loads of signings at London's Forbidden Planet today: there's a triple bill of authors, with China Mieville, Mark Charan Newton and Adam Nevill , while Chris Claremont keeps the comics end up.

FRIDAY 21 MAY

SEASON FINALE! It's the last ever Ashes To Ashes on BBC One at 9pm.

It's the last ever on BBC One at 9pm. Lost isn't too far behind on Sky1 - it's the penultimate week of the show. To celebrate, stick with Sky1 for a couple of documentaries about the show.

isn't too far behind on Sky1 - it's the penultimate week of the show. To celebrate, stick with Sky1 for a couple of documentaries about the show. Donnie Darko kid Jake Gyllenhaal turns action hero in big-budget videogame adap Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time . You probably won’t be quite so fussed about Heartless , which is also in cinemas.

SATURDAY 22 MAY

It’s "The Hungry Earth, the first half of a Silurian two-parter in Doctor Who on BBC One at 6.15pm. Confidential follows as ever.

on BBC One at 6.15pm. follows as ever. It’s the Bristol International Comic & Small Press Exp o . Most informative title ever.

. Most informative title ever. Learn How To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse in Chorley .

in Chorley . Celebrate 30 years of The Empire Strikes Back at The Garrison Strikes Back at the National Space Centre in Leicester.

SUNDAY 16 MAY

It's your sci-fi rest day. Use it wisely.

Got an event you’d like to see in SFX’s listings? Drop us a line at sfxevents@futurenet.co.uk .