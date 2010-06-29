The Week In Sci-Fi

Your (slightly late) week of sci-fi and fantasy, including the end of The Vampire Diaries and the return of Ghost Whisperer



TUESDAY 29 June

SEASON FINALE! It’s last in the series of The Vampire Diaries is on ITV2 at 9pm – but don't worry, it'll be back next year. Meanwhile, Smallville will be on E4 at the same time.

It's Ray Harryhausen's 90th birthday today. Help him celebrate by heading off to the Myths & Legends exhibition at the London Film Museum .

Get Starcrash , the first season of Warehouse 13 and Tales From The Crypt on DVD, and and The Lovely Bones and Solomon Kane on DVD and Blu-ray.

WEDNESDAY 30 JUNE

SEASON PREMIERE! The fifth and final season of Ghost Whisperer kicks of on Living at 9pm.

A Science On TV season gets underway at the BFI Southbank .

THURSDAY 1 JULY

Yes, it's still on... Painkiller Jane limps on on Syfy at 10pm.

Ken MacLeod's The Restoration Game , Charles Stross's The Fuller Memorandum , and David Gatward's The Dead arrive in bookshops.

FRIDAY 2 JULY

They think it's all ogre... It is now! The big Scottish green guy and his family get their last outing in Shrek Forever After , in cinemas from today.

Gary Gibson follows up Stealing Light and Nova War with Empire Of Light , in bookshops today.

Roleplaying con Continuum 2010 comes to Leicester.

SATURDAY 3 JULY

Aaarrggh! Doctor Who 's finished. What are we to do? Heading to the show's spiritual home, Cardiff, for Event One might be a start. Colin Baker and Bernard Cribbins are among the guests.

Learn How To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse in Skelmersdale.

SUNDAY 4 JULY