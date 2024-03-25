The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 6 trailer teases epic team-ups and big shocks in season 1 finale

There's only one episode left of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live and to ramp up viewers' excitement, AMC has unveiled a dramatic-looking tease as to what to expect from the finale.

In the action-packed promo, which you can watch above, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) look to embark on a last-ditch attempt to save Alexandria from whatever terrible thing the Civic Republic Military has planned for the pair's beloved settlement, as they come up against Terry O'Quinn's morally ambiguous Major General Beale.

"Are we crazy?" Rick asks his ride-or-die partner as they hatch a plan to retrieve the all-important dossier of plans Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) made them aware of in the previous episode. "Certifiable," she replies. In short, everyone's favorite apocalypse survivors are sure to get up some wild things in episode 6...

"We go home, together," Michonne insists, though long-time fans of the series already know that a happy reunion is unlikely, given that, by this point on the franchise's complicated timeline, many of their friends and family have been relocated to the Commonwealth. In The Walking Dead season 11, it was revealed that Alexandria had been turned into a hard labor camp, designated as Outpost 22, by corrupt Governor Pamela Milton and her Commonwealth Army. After the defeat of Milton, however, its former occupants regained control and were seen having rebuilt the area to its earlier glory a year later – though it's hard to pinpoint exactly when The Ones Who Live is happening around such events.

At one point in the clip, Michonne stares in horror as she looks at a map marked with two extraction zones. "Anything changes on base, keep walking," says Rick elsewhere. Might the CRM be planning to bomb Alexandria, like it has down previously communities? While Daryl, Judith, RJ, and co might be elsewhere, Rick and Michonne don't know that... Cue panic stations.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live airs on Sundays on AMC and AMC+ in the US. While we wait, check out our handy guide on how to watch The Walking Dead franchise in order or our list of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way.