The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2's first trailer stars the horrifying Axeman

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 - Retribution has been officially announced with its first full trailer and a late 2022 release window.

The first trailer for the sequel made its debut during Wednesday's Meta Quest VR showcase, showing off a brief cinematic sequence as well as some frantic gameplay involving the player character and, you guessed it, a whole bunch of gnashing, snarling zombies.

The trailer opens with a narration from The Axeman, a terrifying villain who was only mentioned in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. It sounds like The Axeman will be a more central character in Chapter 2: Retribution, as the sequel's first trailer dedicates almost half of its runtime to the antagonist. "A broken man is capable of anything," he says just before burying his axe into another victim atop a big pile of corpses.

Just before the trailer, Oculus Studios executive producer Ruth Bram warned that players will have to contend with "a bloodthirsty threat that stalks your every step," and she's almost certainly referring to the Axeman. Bram also confirms that The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners' next chapter is due to launch sometime later this year. We knew it'd be out in 2022 already, but this just specifies that window a bit.

The trailer also shows a good deal of gameplay taking place inside a cramped saloon crawling with infected, which the player character dispatches using a variety of tools including a chainsaw.

