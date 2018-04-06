"The ultimate guilty pleasure" – Read the first reactions to the Rampage movie

Popular

The best video game movie ever?

What do you get when you cross The Rock and Negan with a 20-foot gorilla and a flying wolf? Rampage, that’s what. It sounds like proper rip-roaring popcorn fare too. Don’t take my word for it, listen to the lucky ones who managed to snag a place at the world premiere in LA…

Does it break the video game movie curse? According to some, absolutely. You may want hold to fire on declaring this the best video game movie – as the rest of the reactions range from the monster movie being big, dumb fun to being ridiculous. Which, as we all know, is code for an enjoyable, but ultimately forgettable flick. Read on for all of the major reactions: the good, the bad, and the monkey.

There you have it. The general consensus is that The Rock, yet again, has knocked it out of the park and is cementing himself as the most marketable name in Hollywood. Big gorillas and smashing up skyscrapers shouldn’t work anymore; Dwayne Johnson’s presence says otherwise.

While Avengers: Infinity War casts a looming shadow over the next few months, it appears that Rampage has cornered the market for those wanting something a little different, harkening back to a time filled with fewer Infinity Stones and more monkeys going bananas.

It’s also great to hear Jeffrey Dean Morgan break off his Negan shackles by, uhh, playing a charismatic villain who oozes charm and menace. Hey, at least he didn’t bring his baseball bat along for the ride this time. We think.

