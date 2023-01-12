The Traitors US is coming to BBC iPlayer tomorrow

Itching for more backstabbing, roundtable debates, and cloaked conversations? If so, you'll be glad to know that BBC iPlayer has acquired the rights to The Traitors US – and the show is set to start streaming on the platform very, very soon.

Just a few weeks after the hit UK series, which is hosted by Strictly Come Dancing's Claudia Winkleman, concluded, it has been confirmed that the entire boxset of The Traitors US will be made available to watch on Friday, January 13 – just one day after its Peacock premiere. Schmigadoon's Alan Cumming presents.

Based on the Dutch series De Verraders, which first aired in March 2021, The Traitors sees a bunch of strangers take up residence in a castle in the Scottish Highlands. Towards the start of each installment, the group is divided up into Faithfuls and Traitors and the aim of the game, essentially, is for the Faithfuls to sniff out the Traitors before it's too late. You see, the cash fund, which the contestants build up through challenges throughout the show, is split between the remaining Faithfuls when the competition concludes. But if there are any Traitors in their midst at the end, they steal the dollar for themselves.

In almost every episode, the Traitors have the power to "murder" an unsuspecting Faithful, while the Faithfuls work together to banish those they believe are Traitors. Before they're booted out, each contestant must reveal whether they've been playing as a Faithful or a Traitor.

All episodes of The Traitors UK are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.