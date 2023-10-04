The Strangers reboot gets creepy first look

Lionsgate has shared the first look at The Strangers: Chapter 1, a reboot trilogy of 2008's The Strangers.

Remy Harlin (Die Hard 2, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master) is helming the series, with the first being penned by screenwriting duo Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland (Due Date, The Freak Brothers). The first look, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, features stars Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch and Cruel Summer's Froy Gutierrez.

"I remember the experience of seeing it," Harlin told Entertainment Weekly. "I didn't really know anything about it when I saw it and I just loved it. I thought it was fantastic and it's stuck in my mind as one of my favorite horror films. When this opportunity came to me, the idea of not doing a remake or a reboot but doing a trilogy based on the original film, I thought it was an incredible opportunity,"

Petsch and Gutierrez play a young couple who embarks on a cross-country journey to begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest. When their car breaks down in Oregon, they're forced to spend the night in an Airbnb where they are attacked and terrorized by three masked strangers.

The cast also includes Rachel Shenton, Gabriel Basso, Ema Horvath, Florian Clare, Miles Yekinni, Ben Cartwright, and Janis Ahern.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is set to have some sort of presence at New York City Comic Con on October 12. The film is set to hit theaters sometime in 2024. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.