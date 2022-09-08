The Spirit and the Mouse is an adorable Stray-like you can play later this month

By Hope Bellingham
published

Play as a mouse as they attempt to restore power to a quaint French village

The Spirit and the Mouse
An enchanting indie game that sees a mouse team up with a ball of electricity has received a September release date. 

The Spirit and the Mouse is a Stray-like platformer where players take on the role of a tiny mouse called Lila who is on a journey to restore power to a French village. The game’s developer, Alblune, has announced this week that we will be able to get our paws on The Spirit and the Mouse on September 26 - just a few weeks away. 

Alongside this announcement, Alblune has also released a story trailer for the game that sees our little mouse friend exploring the quaint town before they’re struck by lightning and suddenly obtain the power of electricity. During this whole ordeal, Lila meets an electrifying spirit called Lumion who joins the mouse on their journey to spread light and perform good deeds in the town of Sainte-et-Claire.

Just like in Stray, players will need to traverse the world from a mouse's perspective by ascending buildings, crawling through tight spaces, and using Lila's newly acquired electrical powers to travel through powerlines to help restore light to homes, fix generators, and to get from one side of the town to the other. 

The Spirit and the Mouse is due to release on September 26, 2022, for PC and Nintendo Switch. To keep up to date with the upcoming title make sure to wishlist it on Steam (opens in new tab) and the Nintendo eShop once it becomes available and follow the game’s official Twitter account (opens in new tab)

To find out what other hidden gems you should keep an eye out for, take a look at our new indie games list. 

