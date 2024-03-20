The Sopranos creators ditch gabagool for ghosts and ghouls as they reunite for an exciting new horror movie

Sopranos creators David Chase and Terence Winter have re-teamed for a brand new surprise project, an untitled horror feature at New Line Cinema.

As reported by Deadline , this is the pair's first theatrical film screenplay and feature-producing collaboration. Although the project is currently untitled with no confirmed cast list or plot line, it has been announced that Chase plans to direct the film.

Chase and Winter last worked together on the hit HBO drama series The Sopranos. Premiering 25 years ago, the New Jersey-based show follows an Italian-American mafia head Tony Soprano who turns to therapy when he finds himself struggling to juggle his family and criminal life. The show was a major success winning 21 Emmys, and has since become the most financially successful television series ever.

The dream team has also found success individually with Winter creating the hit prohibition-era gangster show Boardwalk Empire starring Steve Buscemi, and writing the screenplay for Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street , which Winter was Oscar-nominated for. Chase, on the other hand, has since produced The Sopranos’ 2021 prequel film The Many Saints of Newark and also made his feature-directing debut on the music-driven drama Not Fade Away.

This will be Chase and Winter’s first dabble in the horror genre, but if the bloody and violent nature of some of the pair’s past projects are to go by, especially Boardwalk Empire, it looks like we are in for one brutal horror movie.

Alongside Chase as director and Winter as co-producer and executive producer, the team behind the horror film also includes Nicole Lambert as co-producer, as well as Dallas Buyers Club ’s Rachel Winter as co-executive producer.

For more, check out our list of the best horror movies ever, or keep up to date with upcoming horror movies heading your way this year.