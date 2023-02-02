The Sims 4 is getting a family-focused expansion pack, and fans can't wait

EA has unveiled the latest expansion pack coming to The Sims 4, and it's got fans very excited.

It's been a busy week for Sims 4 players so far; a few days ago we got a brief update on Project Rene (aka The Sims 5 ) during the Behind the Sims livestream, as well as a brand new game update that added several inclusivity options for Sims . Now, we've got news on the life sim's latest expansion, which has been appropriately named 'Growing Together'.

This expansion is due to release on March 16, 2023, and will give players cross-generational gameplay as it adds infants as well as a number of other family-focused features. As explained in this official blog post (opens in new tab), as well as demonstrated in the trailer below, the Sims 4 is getting a new world called San Sequoia, which is the perfect place for families to settle down.

The Growing Together expansion pack was actually teased, and then later leaked , during the Behind the Sims summit. Since then fans have been eagerly waiting to find out more about this highly requested expansion, and now that it's out in the open, the reactions to it have been exactly what you'd expect from The Sims 4 players.

Not right now sweetie, mummy has to pre order another pack and make another family pic.twitter.com/ZKLrTbKxN7February 2, 2023 See more

me pre-order The Sims 4 Growing Together: pic.twitter.com/VEAQsLfOlwFebruary 2, 2023 See more

can't wait for ✨her✨ 🥹🐑🫶 pic.twitter.com/oY5Sdx1FAzFebruary 2, 2023 See more

There's a lot to look forward to in this expansion but some of the fan favorite features so far include: Baby showers, the elderly people in their powerwalking groups, treehouse building, plus so much more.

"The sims 4 growing together trailer was like, the most heartwarming look at potential gameplay that I have ever seen!", one player tweeted (opens in new tab) after the trailer was released, "I hate to admit that a Sims game has me so close to tears, but this is everything. Families, building homes, cooking, and growing food are the reasons I play," another also said (opens in new tab).

If you just can't wait to play this expansion for yourself, pre-orders are now available through EA's website (opens in new tab). Those who pre-order before April 27 will also get bonus digital content including an infant carrier and a toddler slide and swing set.