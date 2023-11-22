2024’s first anime hit might be this Netflix sequel to a beloved fantasy series

Beloved fantasy anime The Seven Deadly Sins is getting a sequel series – and it’s coming to Netflix in just a few months.

The Seven Deadly Sins: The Four Knights of the Apocalypse will release on Netflix on January 31, 2024. The series is currently airing in Japan, so expect a sizeable episode drop early next year.

The synopsis reads: "A kind young boy named Percival lives with his grandfather in a remote area called ‘the Finger of God’ — but the world would not allow this peace to last. An encounter with a mysterious knight changes Percival's destiny and reveals a startling secret, causing him to set out on an endless journey."

The Four Knights of the Apocalypse is based on the sequel manga written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki. It takes place several years after the fourth and final season of The Seven Deadly Sins anime, which saw the defeat of the Demon King and Cath, with peace coming to Britannia and Camelot.

The first trailer, which you can see above, teases more of the titular Four Knights of the Apocalypse that are fated to destroy the world. Long-time viewers will be pleased to know the animation has seemingly taken a serious step up, too.

The Seven Deadly Sins’ imminent arrival also continues Netflix’s recent trend of killer anime and animation on the service. Arcane is coming back for a second season, while the streamer has also premiered the likes of Castlevania: Nocturne and Onmyoji this year. That’s without even taking into account the classics snapped up by Netflix in recent times, including Neon Genesis Evangelion and Monster.

