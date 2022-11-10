The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country returns next year with The Glass House

The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country will continue in 2023 with The Glass House, which brings writer James Tynion IV and artist Lisandro Estherren back into the Sandman world for a new Black Label limited series.

"I'm thrilled to announce that Nightmare Country's follow-up miniseries, The Glass House, is coming early in 2023," Tynion says in the announcement.

"The Corinthian is going to be making his way to Silicon Valley, where he will go head-to-head with Angels, Demons, and a breed of creature far more terrifying that [sic] anything he's faced before - Venture Capitalists. Lisandro and I are excited to continue this nightmare tour through modern America and can't wait for you all to see what we've got in store for you."

The Glass House will debut April 4, 2023, with main cover art by Reiko Murakami for issues #1 and #2 seen here. On the same day, DC will release collected editions of The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country in two different formats. The first, a hardcover, will include a mini-print of Death by Jenny Frison and it will be available wherever books are sold. The second, a softcover, will be available exclusively at direct market comic book stores.

Meanwhile, the Dead Boy Detectives will return to comics in a new series debuting in December, written by Pornsak Pichetshote and drawn by Jeff Stokely. The series will follow the titular ghost friends Edwin and Charles as they investigate the disappearance of a Thai American girl and end up on a crash course with Thessaly the witch.

"The brilliance of The Sandman is how seamlessly it fits different genres, histories, and folklores together," Pitchetshote says. "Despite Thessaly the witch being a big player in James and Lisandro's Nightmare Country, Dead Boy Detectives can still progress her story while telling this very personal horror tale about Thai ghosts in Los Angeles - in events that will go on and feed directly back into Nightmare Country.

"Doing that - the best parts of shared universe storytelling while telling boundary-pushing, yet still intimate, stories - it's such a testament to the genius of The Sandman Universe."

Both The Sandman Universe: Dead Boy Detectives #1 and The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country - The Glass House #1 will feature connecting foil variant covers by artist Yoshitaka Amano, seen above alongside cover art for the Nightmare Country collected editions and Frisson's Death mini-print.

The Sandman Universe: Dead Boy Detectives #1 will go on sale December 27. The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country - The Glass House #1 and the collected editions of The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country will go on sale April 4, 2023.

