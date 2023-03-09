The Rings of Power season 2 might have a major Silmarillion reference

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 set photos tease a major Silmarillion Easter egg.

In pictures showing what appears to be the Elven kingdom of Eregion, a very significant statue can be seen (H/T ComicBookMovie.com (opens in new tab)). The statue appears to be of none other than Fëanor, a character who has already been referenced in The Rings of Power season 1, but who has a very significant history in Middle-earth. See the set photos below.

pic.twitter.com/i7vVtGUfdWFebruary 26, 2023 See more

pic.twitter.com/evxlbt8RQUFebruary 27, 2023 See more

Fëanor was the craftsman who made the Silmarils, which are jewels that contain the light of the Two Trees of Valinor (light-giving trees located in the Undying Lands). In season 1, Elrond and Celebrimbor discuss the craftsman's hammer, the very tool that created the Silmarils; Celebrimbor is a descendent of Fëanor, too. In the photo, it looks like the statue of Fëanor is holding his hammer and inspecting one of the jewels.

But, the story is a tragic one – Morgoth, AKA the Great Foe, destroyed the Two Trees of Valinor and stole the Silmarils, in the process killing Fëanor's father. This triggered a chain of events that led to war and ultimately the death of Fëanor himself, along with Elves arriving to Middle-earth for the first time.

All of this happened in the First Age and is covered in the Silmarillion, though Amazon Studios does not own the rights to the book. Still, this is an interesting reference to Middle-earth's massive history.

The Rings of Power season 2 does not yet have a release date, though there are more Lord of the Rings movies on the way from Warner Bros.