The Rick and Morty God of War Ragnarok trailer has been brought to life by modders

The Rick and Morty God of War Ragnarok trailer, now dubbed 'God of War Ricknarok', has been brought to life thanks to a modder.

Following the recent God of War Ragnarok advert - which sees animated duo Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith transport themselves to the Nine Realms and take on the roles of Kratos and Atreus - modder Omega Fantasy (opens in new tab) has made this scenario even more real by modding the two characters into God of War 2018.

Taking the dialogue from the advert, sound bites from the series, and the character's God of War-themed appearances, Omega Fantasy has modded the pair into iconic scenes from the previous game. In the video, we see Rick take on bosses such as Dauði Kaupmaðr and Baldur while Morty helps out where he can. You can see the surreal video for yourself below.

Speaking of Rick and Morty clashing with God of War, well the show’s creator at least, it was recently revealed that Justin Roiland’s upcoming shooter High on Life was delayed partly so that it wouldn’t have to fight for attention from God of War Ragnarok when it releases. According to the game’s chief creative officer Mikey Spano, November is already an incredibly busy time for games so it just made sense to push the game’s release date from October to December.

Rick and Morty aside, God of War Ragnarok’s developer Santa Monica Studio has been gearing up for the sequel’s release on November 9, 2022, by giving fans several sneak peeks at the upcoming title. Last week, we got to see some new God of War Ragnarok gameplay footage which shows Kratos’ new weapon abilities as well as the new reptilian enemies the Grims.