The return of Maestro gets a trailer from Marvel Comics

Fan-favorite Hulk creators Peter David and Dale Keown will team with artist German Peralta in August for Maestro, a new series exploring the origins of the villainous far-future version of the Hulk who debuted in David and George Pérez's Hulk: Future Imperfect in 1992.

The five-issue limited series will explore the character's origin story - how Bruce Banner/Hulk went from the version of the character most folks know to the hyper-evolved, villainous Maestro in an alternate future.

Marvel has released a trailer previewing the series. Check it out below:

According to Marvel Comics, the series will answer questions that have haunted fans for decades about the fall of Earth and the rise of Maestro - "the master of what remains of the world" - like how did the world fall and the Maestro rise? What happened to the world’s heroes in between? And where is the Hulk we know and love?

"I had no idea that when I first created the Maestro for Future Imperfect, that he would have the kind of popularity and staying power he has now," David stated in the original series announcement. "Until now, I've only been able to allude to his origins, so I was thrilled to have the opportunity to explore them in this series, and I can’t wait for fans to see all the artwork that's been coming in!"

Maestro #1 is due to go on sale on Wednesday, August 19. On August 5 Marvel will release Maestro: Future Imperfect - Marvel Tales #1, a reprint of the original one-shot.