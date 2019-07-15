The Razer Electra V2 gaming headset is just $30 this US Prime Day

If you want the feel of a fancy headset without having to sell a kidney, the Razer Electra V2 is the perfect choice, and at just $30 it's 50% off. A good headset can make all the difference whether you're trying to stalk your prey in stealth mode or listening for whoever - or whatever - might be sneaking up behind you, and the Electra V2 offers plenty of decibels for your dollar.

It's just one of the solid Amazon Prime Day game deals we're tracking for you, and a genuine steal.

Razer Electra V2: was $60 now $30 at Amazon

The Electra V2 is a budget headset with the feel and looks of a much more expensive model. It's got a high quality mic, is built from excellent materials, and delivers solid sound quality for the price, especially now that it's 50% off, back to it's lowest every price point of $30.View Deal

The Razer Electra V2 has an aluminum frame, so it'll take a real effort to snap it next time you go on a Fortnite loss rage, and promises virtual 7.1 surround sound and custom-tuned 40 mm drivers. If you're a real nerd for noise you can even calibrate the sound levels for yourself in Razer Synapse. There's also a detachable boom mic so you can make sure your cries of "avenge me" are heard by your squadmates, and easy to handle headset controls so you won't get distracted fumbling for the volume.

If you've got more money to spend you can check out our picks for the best PS4 headset, best Xbox One headset or the best PC headset for gaming.

