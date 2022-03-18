The Quarry's PC system requirements have been revealed

Until Dawn's spiritual successor is launching June 10

The Quarry's minimum and recommended PC system requirements have been released.

Yesterday, Supermassive Games unveiled its upcoming horror game, The Quarry. The announcement trailer reveals an interactive scare-fest that will focus on player choice. Like the studio's previous titles, keeping the game's large cast of characters alive will undoubtedly require quick reflexes and smart decision-making.

The Quarry is launching on June 10, and we've now got the system requirements that you'll need to run the game on PC. 

According to the title's Steam page, these are the required and recommended specifications for The Quarry:

The Quarry minimum PC specs

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: AMD FX-8350 / Intel i5-3570
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 / Radeon RX 470
  • Storage: 50 GB available space

The Quarry recommended PC specs

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-3800XT / Intel i9-10900K
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 5700
  • Storage: 50 GB available space

The Quarry is also coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One. Although it has a similar style to the developers' Dark Pictures Anthology, it doesn't form part of the Bandai-Namco published series. Instead, 2K is taking on publishing duties for Supermassive's next attempt to scare you silly.

In a recent interview, game director Will Byles said that the Quarry is "lighter" and more "self-referential" than Until Dawn.

