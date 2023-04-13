The PS Plus April lineup is really, really good

This month's PS Plus game catalogue is getting several exciting new additions, including Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Doom Eternal, Slay the Spire, and much more.

As announced by PlayStation (opens in new tab) this week, we'll be getting a number of new games in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue from April 18, 2023. The following games will be available as part of the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscription packages - so you'll need to upgrade if you want to play these and only have the PS Plus Essential subscription.

PS Plus Extra and Premium new additions:

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Doom Eternal

Riders Republic

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Slay the Spire

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

The Evil Within

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Bassmaster Fishing

Paradise Killer

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Alongside all of these new additions, those who pay for the top tier of PlayStation Plus (PS Premium) will also get access to even more games as part of its Classics library. Continuing the theme above, Premium subscribers will also be getting Doom, Doom 2, Doom 64, Doom 3, and Dishonored: Definitive Edition.

Like it does every month, PlayStation will also be removing a number of popular titles from the subscription service. As of May 15, Marvel's Spider-Man, Resident Evil, and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 will no longer be available through the PS Plus collection. If you wanted to try these out before they leave, head to the 'Last chance to play' section of PS Plus on your PS4 or PS5 .