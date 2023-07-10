Sandra Oh wants to return for Princess Diaries 3. The actor played Vice Principal Gupta in the first movie – you might remember her iconic scene that sees her answering the school's phone and learning the queen of Genovia is on the way.

"I am ready for the queen," Oh told Entertainment Weekly, referencing that moment. "Call me! I'm dying to see how Gupta has moved up in the world."

As for the cultural impact of the scene, Oh isn't quite sure why it's taken off. "I have no idea!" she told the publication.

"I feel it's like your generation that hit when you were all very young," she added. "I remember it was like 2015, I was walking down the street in Chicago, and there [was] a young person, who at that point in 2015, was not my usual demographic, which was like a college-aged, straight white guy. He passed me and then he ran back up to me and did the line: 'Uh huh. Uh huh. Uh huh. The queen is coming.'"

A third Princess Diaries movie was reported to be in the works back in November 2022, and it's set to be a continuation rather than a reboot. No actors are confirmed to be returning just yet – including Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews – but here's hoping Oh gets to make another appearance.

The Princess Diaries movies are based on the series of novels by Meg Cabot, and see Mia Thermopolis (played by Hathaway in the films) discover she's actually heir to the throne of Genovia, with her grandmother (Andrews in the movie) the current queen. There's no word just yet on what the third movie might cover.

