The PlayStation version of Backbone One is now available for Android users

The Backbone One - PlayStation Edition, the officially licensed mobile controller for PS5, is finally being made available for Android users, reports the Backbone CEO on the PlayStation Blog.

The news comes after almost a year of the Backbone One - PlayStation Edition only being available for iPhones. The announcement about the controller for mobile devices came back in late July of 2022.

"The reception we received when we recently announced Backbone One – PlayStation Edition for iOS has been incredibly exciting", said Maneet Khaira, CEO at Backbone.

"We’ve heard repeatedly from Android users asking for the same best-in-class gaming experience, so we’re excited to now offer Backbone One PlayStation Edition for Android as well."

Much is unchanged about the design of this new version of the Backbone One, which quickly jumped to the top of our best mobile controller list once we got our hands on it. Although no mention of it was explicitly made in the blog post itself, we can only assume this Android version will swap out the iPhone's Thunderbolt connection for a USB-C one.

(Image credit: Future)

Plenty of the best PS5 controllers will work for connecting to mobile as well if they have Bluetooth, but the design of something like the Backbone One allows you to grip a phone horizontally in the same way you would something like a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck. For Remote Play, this can be an easy and portable solution.

"The colors, materials, and finishes are all inspired by the design of the DualSense wireless controller, including the transparent face buttons", added Khaira.

"It matches the look of the PS5 console, and if you already own the Pulse 3D wireless headset, you can connect it directly to your Backbone One via its 3.5mm headphone jack."

An Android version of the Backbone One has been available for a little while now, although PS5 players haven't had the bespoke benefits of the IOS PlayStation version.

The Android version costs the same amount as the iPhone one - $99.99 in the US and £99.99 in the UK, and it's available to buy now.

The PlayStation Blog post also announced that both versions of the Backbone One - PlayStation Edition would be coming to markets in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore soon, although no official date was given.

