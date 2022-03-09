The PlayStation Store Indies Sale heavily discounts more than 1000 indie games on PS4 and PS5

The PlayStation Store Indies sale offers hefty discounts on some great indie adventures.

Sony has launched a new sale on the PlayStation Store, offering up to 90% off thousands of indie games across PS4 and PS5. The sale seemingly runs until the 23rd March, and PlayStation Plus subscribers can benefit from increased discounts on selected indie titles.

Among the games currently being offered at a reduced rate across both PS4 and PS5 is the charming Kena: Bridge of Spirits for £21.44/$38.96. Also up for grabs is co-op adventure Haven for £11.99/$22.77 and challenging soulslike Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition for £12.49/$19.97.

There are also super savings on some of the biggest indie games on PS4, including Hollow Knight for £5.79/$10.97, Salt and Sanctuary for £3.74/$6.73 and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night for £13.99/$21.98.

The sale currently only applies to Europe and Australia. We’ve only selected a handful of highlights here; you can see the full list of games on offer for yourself over on the PlayStation Store.

Sony is holding a PlayStation State of Play event later today. Lasting around 20 minutes, the showcase promises new reveals and updates for PS4 and PS5 games. Here’s when and where you can watch the PlayStation State of Play.

In other indie news, a bundle has been put together to aid Ukraine and offers nearly 1,000 games for $10, including Superhot, Wandersong and CrossCode.

If you’re in the mood for even more indies, check out these new indie games 2022 to keep on your radar.