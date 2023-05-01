The PlayStation Plus Collection dies in a week, so claim these 19 'free' games before they're gone

PlayStation will end the PS Plus Collection on Tuesday, May 9, so consider this an urgent reminder that you've got one week to claim 19 games and keep them for as long as you maintain a PS Plus subscription.

The PS Plus Collection predates the service's Essentials, Extra, and Premium subscription tiers, which have introduced their own collections via the Game Catalog, Classics Catalog, and Cloud Streaming Catalog. The PS Plus Collection contains 19 games – it used to be 20 until Persona 5 skipped town – and some of them are not available through the new catalogs, so it's doubly worth claiming all of them before May 9. As long as you add these games to your digital library – and there's a little button for that on their store pages – you'll still be able to access them even on an Essentials subscription.

With this benefit on its way out, Sony hasn't made it particularly easy to see the PS Plus Collection in one go. I've spent the last 20 minutes wrestling with the PS5's PlayStation Store filters, and the only thing I can say with confidence is that you're better off searching for each game manually rather than trying to find them all in one convenient group.

For total clarity, here's a list of the 19 games that you have until May 9 to claim via the PS Plus Collection, complete with notes on their availability for other PS Plus subscription tiers – Extra for the Game Catalog, Premium for the Cloud Catalog.

Batman: Arkham Knight - Extra

Battlefield 1 - None (EA Play gets you a 10% discount)

Bloodborne - Extra

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 - None

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - None

Days Gone - Extra

Detroit: Become Human - Extra

Fallout 4 - Extra

Final Fantasy 15 - Extra

God of War - Extra

Infamous Second Son - Extra

The Last Guardian - Extra

The Last of Us Remastered - Premium

Monster Hunter World - None

Mortal Kombat 10 - None (but Mortal Kombat 11 is in Extra)

Ratchet and Clank - None (this is the remake; the PS2 original is in Premium)

Resident Evil 7 - Extra

Until Dawn - Extra

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - Extra