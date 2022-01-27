The PGA Awards nominations are out – spelling bad news for Spider-Man: No Way Home at the Oscars

The Producers Guild of America has announced its nominees for this year's 33rd PGA Awards. As expected, the likes of Belfast, Don't Look Up, The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story feature on the list.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is Amazon's Being the Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin's biopic about I Love Lucy star Lucille Ball, managing to gain a nomination despite mixed reviews. However, Nicole Kidman has been winning acclaim for her role, winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama, and the momentum has swung in the movie's overall favor this awards season.

Tick, Tick … Boom!, Licorice Pizza, King Richard, Dune, and CODA complete the nominations list – those five have all been generally regarded as shoe-ins for nominations.

The PGA Awards are a key indicator when it comes to predicting the eventual Oscar nominees. It's worth noting, though, that the PGA often nominate big blockbusters that have picked up steam across the year. For instance, previous nominees include A Quiet Place, Wonder Woman, Deadpool, and Skyfall.

That all spells bad news for Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time To Die at the Oscars. The studios behind both movies have been pushing the two cinema-saving stunners this awards season, yet their chances of being nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars now look in jeopardy. Having failed to win over the PGA, it will be an uphill battle for the two films if they want to be in contention this year.

The PGA Awards nominations for Outstanding Motion Picture

Being the Ricardos (Amazon Studios)

(Amazon Studios) Producer: Todd Black, p.g.a. Belfast (Focus Features)

(Focus Features) Producers: Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas CODA (Apple Original Films)

(Apple Original Films) Producers: Philippe Rousselet, p.g.a., Fabrice Gianfermi, p.g.a., Patrick Wachsberger, p.g.a. Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

(Netflix) Producers: Adam McKay, p.g.a., Kevin Messick, p.g.a. Dune (Warner Bros)

(Warner Bros) Producers: Mary Parent, p.g.a., Cale Boyter, p.g.a., Denis Villeneuve, p.g.a. King Richard (Warner Bros)

(Warner Bros) Producers: Tim White, p.g.a., Trevor White, p.g.a., Will Smith, p.g.a. Licorice Pizza (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

(MGM/United Artists Releasing) Producers: Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

(Netflix) Producers: Jane Campion, p.g.a., Tanya Seghatchian, p.g.a., Emile Sherman, p.g.a. & Iain Canning, p.g.a., Roger Frappier, p.g.a. Tick, Tick … Boom! (Netflix)

(Netflix) Producers: Julie Oh, p.g.a., Lin-Manuel Miranda, p.g.a. West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

For more awards coverage, check out our Oscars 2022 predictions, which includes our updating rundown of predictions for the major categories.