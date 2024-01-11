The new Sentry makes his official debut, but how long will he last?

There's officially a new Sentry on the block as of January 10's The Sentry #2, but how long will the new incarnation of the troubled Marvel hero last?

Following The Sentry #1's introduction of several potential candidates for the new incarnation of the hero, including one who may be more connected to the Sentry's evil, sentient dark side known as The Void, the question of who will become the new Sentry is heating up with deadly results.

Spoilers ahead for The Sentry #2

The Sentry #2 by writer Jason Loo, artists Luigi Zagaria and David Cutler, color artist Arthur Hesli, and letterer Joe Caramagna, picks up following the events of #1, in which several people obtained portions of the Sentry's power, while a young man named Ryan Topper used his own access to Sentry's abilities to brutally murder other recipients of the power.

Catching back up with Ryan in The Sentry #2, we see him take down two more new Sentry hosts, blasting them apart as their powers start to manifest. At the same time, Jessica Jones and Misty Knight continue trying to track down the missing Sentry hosts, including the ones Ryan has murdered.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Far, far away, Mallory Gibbs, the other surviving Sentry host from #1, lays in a crater on the moon, too afraid to return home after the sudden manifestation of her Sentry powers destroyed her apartment building. But Ryan ultimately tracks Mallory down, using his innate connection to their shared newfound powers.

Ryan attempts to entice Mallory into returning to Earth with him to join him in using the Sentry's powers, seemingly impressed that she can survive on the moon. However, Mallory rebuffs him, and Ryan departs, leaving her in isolation rather than killing her.

Mallory eventually decides to return to Earth, where she uses her powers to rescue a boat full of refugees from a storm-tossed sea. She quickly realizes her powers are far stronger than she's capable of handling without guidance, and flies off to parts unknown.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Meanwhile, somewhere near Dallas, Texas, the Avengers take on the elemental villains known as the U-Foes, when suddenly a new hero appears to help them. It's Ryan, now fully dressed in a somewhat updated version of the Sentry's yellow and blue costume.

"I'm Ryan Sentry," he says, "And I'm here to help!"

We'll find out if Ryan's really in it to be a hero, or if the Avengers will have something to say about his methods when The Sentry #3 arrives on February 21.

