The new Ghost Rider has been revealed, and it's a well-known Marvel villain

Marvel has been teasing that a known villain will soon take over as a new Spirit of Vengeance in the upcoming Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance limited series, and now the publisher has revealed the villain who will take up the mantle: the Hood.

For readers of writer Benjamin Percy's recent Ghost Rider volume, this won't be a total surprise, as the Hood appeared as an antagonist 2023's Ghost Rider Annual #1. Now, he's going to become the new Spirit of Vengeance as Johnny Blaze is cast into hell.

Along with the announcement, Marvel has revealed Juan Ferreyra's cover of Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance #2 as well as series artist Danny Kim's design for the Hood as the Spirit of Vengeance.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Armed with a demonic cloak and dark mystical abilities, Parker Robbins’ undying lust for more power and fortune has made one of the Marvel Universe’s dangerous threats," reads Marvel's official announcement. "Now with the Spirit of Vengeance claiming what’s left of his soul, there’s no stopping his bloody takeover of the criminal underworld. By the time Johnny Blaze is able to claw his way back from the abyss to reclaim the Spirit of Vengeance, it’ll be far too late!"

Parker Robbins, AKA The Hood, was created in 2002's The Hood #1 by writer Brian K. Vaughan and artists Kyle Hotz and Eric Powell. A low level criminal in New York City, Robbins rises through the ranks to become a supervillain when he gains possession of a demonic cloak and boots that allow him to turn invisible and walk on air. The Hood will be the villain of Marvel Studios' upcoming Ironheart streaming series, played by Anthony Ramos.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Some villains you know all too well. Doctor Doom. Thanos. Mephisto. But I find it especially fun to bring the lesser known baddies out of the shadows and give them a shot at a starring role. That's what I did with Omega Red during X Lives of Wolverine/X Deaths of Wolverine - and that's what I'm doing now with Ghost Rider," Percy states in the announcement.

"The Hood wants a taste of the big time. And he's made a deal with the devil to help him on his way. This is what happens when the Spirit of Vengeance is stripped from Johnny Blaze and grafted on to a character who has no moral compass. An epic crime saga - flavored with horror - awaits readers in Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance."

Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance #1 goes on sale March 13, followed by #2 on April 18.

Ghost Rider is one of the best supernatural superheroes of all time.