The new Destiny 2 raid will launch 11 days after the Beyond Light expansion

The new raid in Destiny 2: Beyond Light will open on November 21, 11 days after the expansion itself kicks off on November 10. The world-first raid race will begin at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

Bungie – specifically community manager David "Deej" Dague," who announced he's leaving the studio on November 6 – outlined the raid time table in a new blog post . As expected, the Beyond Light raid launch will build on the rules of previous world-first races. For starters, it will use an enhanced contest modifier, capping players 20 Power (up from 15) below each encounter for the first 24 hours after launch. Artifact Power will also be disabled, and going above 1230 Power "will not provide any additional advantage in the final fight." This will keep the playing field even, ensuring that hardcore players can't simply grind their way to victory by out-leveling the competition. These rules also confirm that the raid will scale up to 1250 Power, which puts the Season 12 Power cap into perspective.

"This year, the ritual for naming the winners will be different," Bungie says, seemingly getting ahead of the cheaters that will inevitably invade the raid launch (at least on PC). "Following all the immediate fanfare and bustle that follows the checkered flag, our data scientists will be spending extra time validating the finishing team's run. Expect the official announcement for 'World First' to come a bit later than usual. Disqualifications can happen as per the official rules. So finish strong, even if you hear rumors of another team’s victory."

Only one team can claim the world-first title, but anyone who clears the new raid within 24 hours of its release (while the contest modifier is still active) will receive an exclusive emblem. And if you beat it by December 1, you'll get access to a special raid jacket in the Bungie store. Of course, clearing the raid at all will come with its own emblem as well.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Destiny 2 will arrive on December 8 .