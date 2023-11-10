When is The Marvels on streaming? A look ahead to its possible Disney Plus release date

Like many, you’re probably wondering when The Marvels is heading to Disney Plus. Whether you’re holding fire on watching the Captain Marvel sequel until after it’s left cinemas or simply can’t wait to watch it again, the curious among you should already be looking ahead to the next few months.

Well, thanks to the glut of MCU cinematic releases coming to Disney Plus, it’s now possible to (more or less) work out when The Marvels is coming to Disney Plus. It’s not an exact science but – as our previous guides in the past have shown – it’s an increasingly accurate roadmap to judging when The Marvels is going to soar onto streaming.

When is The Marvels streaming on Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Marvels should be on Disney Plus by February 2024. That’s not just a release window plucked out of thin air, either. Typically, MCU entries take between 48-90 days to reach streaming after debuting in theaters. However, recent entries such as Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have dropped on Disney Plus exactly 89 days after its release in cinemas.

If that’s the case again, The Marvels could be on Disney Plus on February 7, 89 days after its November 10 bow. That might not be exact, but we’re pretty confident in predicting it’ll fall within that first week of February.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, for example, ended up on the streamer within 82 days. With Marvel pushing the 90-day window as far as it can go, we’re looking at a February arrival, and the end of January at the very earliest.

For the avoidance of doubt, The Marvels won’t be streaming on Disney Plus on day one, nor will it be able to be purchased on the streamer – as was the case with Black Widow in 2021 as part of Disney’s Premier Access initiative.

For more from the MCU, be sure to dive into our complete guide to Marvel Phase 5 and a look ahead to the upcoming Marvel movies just over the horizon.