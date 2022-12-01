The Mad Titan takes center stage in Thanos: Death Notes #1 preview

By George Marston
Dig into Thanos' past with an all-star line-up of creators

Thanos will take the spotlight in his own December 6 one-shot titled Thanos: Death Notes that brings the Mad Titan into the path of Thor following a vision the god of Thunder had at the start of the current volume of his ongoing title in which he foresaw his own death at Thanos' hands.

The one-shot features a variety of Thanos-centric tales from well-known creators, including one from fan-favorite writer J. Michael Straczynski, known for his own work on Thor back in the '00s.

Stories in the anthology include a framing sequence by writer Torunn Grønbekk and artists Andrea Di Vito and David Curiel; 'Love and Death and Much in Between' by JMS, Geoff Shaw, and Dean White; 'The Bar at the End of the Line' by writer Kyle Starks and artists Ron Lim, Don Ho, and Israel Silva; and 'All That Is' by Christopher Cantwell, Travel Foreman, and Rachelle Rosenberg.

Here's a gallery of interior pages from several stories in the anthology:

The premise of Thanos: Death Notes involves Thor digging into Thanos' past as a way to stave off a future Thor envisioned in which he dies at Thanos' hands, while Thanos wields a version of Mjolnir fully encrusted with Infinity Stones (including a mysterious seventh black stone), and leads an army of undead Marvel characters.

It's unclear exactly when the threads being picked up in Thanos: Death Notes will come to fruition in Thor's ongoing title or elsewhere in the Marvel Universe.

Thanos is one of the best Marvel supervillains of all time.

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)