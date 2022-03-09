The latest Xbox update lets you pin your favourite games to Quick Resume

A new update gives the Xbox dashboard and controller some additional features.

Microsoft has rolled out a new Xbox update, which adds the ability to pin up to two games to Quick Resume as well as remap the Share button on the Xbox controller. A new audio setup wizard has also been included.

The always handy Quick Resume tool lets you instantly continue a game from exactly where you left off. After installing the update, you'll be able to pin up to two games to Quick Resume on your Xbox Series X. Games will remain permanently pinned until you remove them or the game gets an update.

Additionally, the Xbox Wireless Controller's Share button can now be remapped. By using the Xbox Accessories app, you can have the Share button perform a range of different functions, including "mute TV, open friends list, open achievements, and many others". The Elite Series 2 Controller and Xbox Adaptive Controller have some new actions too. The full list of actions and button mapping can be found on the Xbox Accessories Map.

The update also includes the latest Xbox controller device firmware with fixes and updates to improve the performance of Xbox One controllers with Bluetooth support, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and Xbox Adaptive Controllers. You can also use a guided audio setup wizard to test and verify your HDMI audio format and all speakers connected to your Xbox Series X or Xbox One.

In a statement announcing the update, the company said, "Team Xbox is excited to continue bringing new ways to make Xbox better, with you at the center, as we refine the experience and deliver brand new features based on your feedback."

Read our guide to discover the best Xbox exclusives you need to own.