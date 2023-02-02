The latest PS5 software beta lets players use Discord voice chat on the console

The latest PS5 software beta has introduced a number of fan-requested features, including enabling Discord voice chat on the console.

PlayStation has announced it is rolling out its latest PS5 software beta to select players across the US, Canada, Japan, UK, Germany, and France today on February 2. The update will introduce a number of fan-requested features such as Discord voice chat, variable refresh rate support for 1440p resolution, new accessibility and UX features, and more.

Starting today, PS5 beta testers can take some new features for a spin:☑️ Join a Discord voice chat ☑️ VRR support for 1440p☑️ Manually upload game captures to PS App☑️ Easily access your PS4 saved data on PS5➡️ More details: https://t.co/YiWfl19kdS pic.twitter.com/ju7Vy9RWArFebruary 2, 2023 See more

Right now, these new features are only available to those selected to take part in the beta test (and who have been contacted by Sony via email) but don't worry, if the tests go well, everyone else will be getting these features "in the coming months." As this is a beta test though, there's always a chance that some of these features could change or be removed from the final version of the update entirely.

So what's in this update? Well, as revealed on the official PlayStation blog (opens in new tab), those who take part in the beta can now use Discord voice chat on their console. This feature was spotted in a datamine of the social platform last month and now looks to be well and truly on the way for PS5 players.

With this feature, players will no longer have to use another device (like a PC or phone) to speak to their friends via Discord when playing online. Instead, players will be able to join directly from their consoles. Not only this, but the new feature will also show when you're online and what you're playing to your friends on Discord.

Other highlights of this update include the previously mentioned variable refresh rate support for 1440p, as well as a new way to start or request share screen from your friend’s profile. Beta testers will also now be able to manually upload game captures to the PlayStation App - which works alongside the auto-upload function that currently exists on the PS App.

We've also got some new accessibility and "ease-of-use features" in this update. As the blog post details, Sony is making it easier for players to access PS4 saved data on PS5 consoles. Following the update, when downloading or installing a PS4 game onto your PS5, a notification that says PS4 saved data is available in your PlayStation Network cloud storage will appear. The only catch is online storage for saved data will require a PlayStation Plus subscription.